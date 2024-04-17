Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,858,000 after buying an additional 1,184,202 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,873,000 after buying an additional 1,558,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,606,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.49. 2,326,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,651. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $115.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.