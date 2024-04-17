Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Short Interest Up 9.4% in March

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 985,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 1.2 %
Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 961,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,726. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 0.67.
Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 557.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
