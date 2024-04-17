ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Stock Price Up 4.4%

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.65. 7,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 84,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.
ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.
