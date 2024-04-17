ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Stock Price Up 4.4%

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.65. 7,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 84,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

ECARX Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ECARX

ECARX Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ECARX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECARX in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ECARX by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ECARX in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ECARX by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 28,184 shares during the period.

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

