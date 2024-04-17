ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $9.70 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $9.70 million and $139.74 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 20% against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011244 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001322 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,857.27 or 0.99982425 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010874 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05938979 USD and is down -4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $92.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

