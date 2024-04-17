enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) Short Interest Up 8.8% in March

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the March 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

enCore Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:EU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. 637,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,401. enCore Energy has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that enCore Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on enCore Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of enCore Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EU. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of enCore Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in enCore Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in enCore Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of enCore Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in enCore Energy by 1,327.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 27,912 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enCore Energy Company Profile

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

