EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.08

EnGold Mines Ltd. (CVE:EGM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 22000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
EnGold Mines Stock Up 6.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$3.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.54.
EnGold Mines Company Profile
EnGold Mines Ltd. explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Lac La Hache property covering an area of 25,750 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as GWR Resources Inc and changed its name to EnGold Mines Ltd.
