Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Short Interest Up 6.1% in March

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,530,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 17,470,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $28.40. 1,737,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,919,754. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

