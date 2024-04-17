Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Short Interest Down 6.4% in March

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the March 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of ETD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.20. 54,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,116. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $792.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $167.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

