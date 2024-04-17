Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fintech Ecosystem Development

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 228,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 453,701 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 196,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 162,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 127,179 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 427.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 130,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the first quarter worth approximately $1,472,000.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEXD remained flat at $11.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,224. Fintech Ecosystem Development has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78.

About Fintech Ecosystem Development

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology development sector in South Asia.

