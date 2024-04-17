First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,611,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,910,457 shares.The stock last traded at $18.50 and had previously closed at $18.49.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $607.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FXN. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 229.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period.

About First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

