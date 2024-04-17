First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 270,004 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 185,476 shares.The stock last traded at $40.31 and had previously closed at $40.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $40.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6,920.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after acquiring an additional 596,078 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,133,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4,925.7% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 344,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,466,000 after acquiring an additional 337,804 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 142.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 364,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after acquiring an additional 214,209 shares during the period.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

