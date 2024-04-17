First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stock Position Decreased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.08% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
CIBR stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $53.15. 574,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,359. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.56.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement
About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
