Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 423,100 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 469,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of FTK stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.42. 6,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,126. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. Flotek Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.19 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 13.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth $286,000. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 481,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 148,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 14.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 79,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 11,418.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75,706 shares during the period. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,247,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 74,340 shares during the period. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

