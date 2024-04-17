Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,690,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 12,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FLNC

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.17. 1,009,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,076. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 2.57. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $31.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 185.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.