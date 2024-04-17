Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.
Fortitude Gold Trading Down 8.2 %
Shares of FTCO opened at 4.56 on Wednesday. Fortitude Gold has a 52-week low of 3.61 and a 52-week high of 7.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of 5.64.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile
