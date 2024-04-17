Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Fortitude Gold Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of FTCO opened at 4.56 on Wednesday. Fortitude Gold has a 52-week low of 3.61 and a 52-week high of 7.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of 5.64.

Get Fortitude Gold alerts:

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.