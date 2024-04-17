Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of FEDU remained flat at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 215. Four Seasons Education has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

