Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Short Interest Update

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,930,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 17,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of FOX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in FOX by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter worth $4,784,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 300.1% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 43,607 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

FOXA traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $30.43. 651,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,936. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $35.40.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

View Our Latest Report on FOX

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.