Gamehost (TSE:GH) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.19

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.19 and last traded at C$10.29, with a volume of 2100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.25.

Gamehost Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$217.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.32.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.30 million for the quarter. Gamehost had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 25.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gamehost Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Gamehost Announces Dividend

About Gamehost

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Gamehost’s payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

