Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Short Interest Up 7.3% in March

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 7,250,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, Director Wilson S. Neely purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at $750,231.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 796.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 78,605 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 10.8% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 174,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,490,000 after buying an additional 624,517 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,602,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,265,000 after buying an additional 620,131 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,300,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,069,000 after buying an additional 2,697,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTES traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.34. 1,673,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,459. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.08. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

