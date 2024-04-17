Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Short Interest Update

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the March 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 978,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,641. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day moving average of $142.08. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on GPC. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $190,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

