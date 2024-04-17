Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Holdings Decreased by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QYLD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,979,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,902. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

