Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Short Interest Update

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 953,300 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 960,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,659,000 after buying an additional 714,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Globant by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $519,021,000 after buying an additional 416,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 155.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,898,000 after buying an additional 371,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at about $50,388,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target (down previously from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.59.

Globant Stock Performance

Globant stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.26. 217,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,502. Globant has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.15. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globant will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

