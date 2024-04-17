Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW) Short Interest Update

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Gorilla Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 240,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Get Gorilla Technology Group alerts:

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of GRRRW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 10,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,379. Gorilla Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gorilla Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorilla Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.