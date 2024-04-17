Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading Up 3.4%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.71. 786,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,890,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GH

Guardant Health Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 301.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia bought 2,187 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,706.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,130,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,084,000 after purchasing an additional 180,424 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $167,137,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Guardant Health by 71.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after buying an additional 2,110,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 35.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,463,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,901 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 113.8% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,008,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,508,000 after buying an additional 2,133,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.