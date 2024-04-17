Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $58.00

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 59.74 ($0.74), with a volume of 5716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.74).
Gusbourne Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 8.26. The company has a market capitalization of £36.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,500.00 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.57.
About Gusbourne
Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling and still wines under the Gusbourne brand in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013.
