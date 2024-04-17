Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Short Interest Up 5.3% in March

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,630,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the March 15th total of 49,020,000 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 23.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,528,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,576. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

