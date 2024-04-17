Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 525,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 149,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,959. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $858.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.