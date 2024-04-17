Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Short Interest Update

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,070,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the March 15th total of 13,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Herbalife news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 61,725 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,915.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael Johnson purchased 61,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $498,120.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,915.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry C. Wang purchased 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 176,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,604.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 85,757 shares of company stock valued at $723,278. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,468,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after buying an additional 483,635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Herbalife by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,989,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,808,000 after purchasing an additional 209,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Herbalife by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,561,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Herbalife by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,378,000 after purchasing an additional 147,003 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000.

Herbalife Price Performance

HLF traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $8.21. 1,487,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,753. Herbalife has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Herbalife will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

View Our Latest Report on Herbalife

About Herbalife

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.