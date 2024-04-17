Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Short Interest Up 8.4% in March

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the March 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 933,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1,567.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,008 shares during the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $10,922,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,414,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,254,000 after buying an additional 381,318 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $6,950,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $4,706,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,296. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 73.26%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.26%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

