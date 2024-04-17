Hermez Network Price Tops $4.06 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.06 or 0.00006669 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $148.31 million and $47,265.58 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.09698602 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $86,958.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

