Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.44

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.44 and last traded at C$19.30, with a volume of 8840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HRX shares. TD Securities raised Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$661.90 million, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.40.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of C$163.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$148.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.0745934 EPS for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

