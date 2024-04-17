Hikari Power Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hikari Power Ltd lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,880 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 0.6% of Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.41. The company had a trading volume of 25,620,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,756,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

