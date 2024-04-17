Hikari Power Ltd Has $15.11 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hikari Power Ltd lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,350 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hikari Power Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $15,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after buying an additional 11,727,507 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $718,995,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after buying an additional 6,654,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after buying an additional 4,350,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.45. 3,044,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,832. The stock has a market cap of $553.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVO

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.