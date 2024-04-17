Hikari Power Ltd Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hikari Power Ltd trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296,630 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,073,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after buying an additional 1,410,324 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 53,653 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.00. 9,549,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,314,126. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.