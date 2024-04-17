Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Up 0.9%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $330.00 and last traded at $317.52. 1,683,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,699,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $465.42.

Humana Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

