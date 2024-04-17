Imprint Wealth LLC Sells 1,076 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Imprint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 54,262 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

