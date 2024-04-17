Internet Computer Price Down 25.2% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 17th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and approximately $141.01 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $11.75 or 0.00019376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00054741 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008896 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013186 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 517,745,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,723,420 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

