Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Trimmed by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.5% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $6.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $372.52. 612,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,817. The firm has a market cap of $132.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

