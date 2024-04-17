iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Lifted by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLT traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,091,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,394,141. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3124 dividend. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

