iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,022,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,081,000 after acquiring an additional 266,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,482,000 after acquiring an additional 213,236 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,988,000 after acquiring an additional 221,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after buying an additional 75,280 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,285,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KXI traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.17. 28,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,316. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $64.74. The company has a market capitalization of $828.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.74.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

