iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $41.92.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.