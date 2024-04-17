JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) to Issue GBX 2.76 Dividend

JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.76 ($0.03) per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON JCGI opened at GBX 213.13 ($2.65) on Wednesday. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 189 ($2.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 328 ($4.08). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 209.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £177.32 million, a PE ratio of -3,541.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49.

About JPMorgan China Growth & Income

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

