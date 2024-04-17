JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) to Issue GBX 2.76 Dividend

JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.76 ($0.03) per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan China Growth & Income Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of LON JCGI opened at GBX 213.13 ($2.65) on Wednesday. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 189 ($2.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 328 ($4.08). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 209.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £177.32 million, a PE ratio of -3,541.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49.
About JPMorgan China Growth & Income
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan China Growth & Income
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 Checkup: Mixed Results, Optimism Remains
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Are We in a Bull Market? 4 Factors that Determine a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.