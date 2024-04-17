KLCM Advisors Inc. Invests $448,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 306,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $140.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,808. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.15. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 111.75%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

