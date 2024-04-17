KLCM Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 427,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,791 shares during the period. Newmont makes up about 2.7% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Newmont worth $17,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,291,000 after buying an additional 12,360,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,003,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,278,000 after buying an additional 483,377 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,316,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,203,000 after buying an additional 554,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,135,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,192,000 after buying an additional 94,108 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,827,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,232,000 after acquiring an additional 428,537 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.11. 11,832,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,202,025. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.97.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

