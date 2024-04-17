KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

KLCM Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Kohl’s worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,401,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,449,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kohl’s by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,580,000 after buying an additional 1,777,101 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,157,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSS. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of KSS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,657,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,284. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

