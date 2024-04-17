Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.21 Per Share

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Learning Technologies Group Trading Up 0.5 %

LON LTG opened at GBX 76 ($0.95) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £601.05 million, a PE ratio of 2,520.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.53. Learning Technologies Group has a 1 year low of GBX 58.62 ($0.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 135 ($1.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

