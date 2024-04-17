Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

Get Lennar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lennar

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Lennar

In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN traded down $3.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.58. 3,167,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,659. Lennar has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $172.59. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.89.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.