Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 430015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a market capitalization of C$6.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.
Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.
