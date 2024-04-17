McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Bank of America raised their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.72.

McDonald's stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.43. 2,912,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,264. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.76. The firm has a market cap of $191.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald's's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

