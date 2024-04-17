Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $119.85 and last traded at $120.41. Approximately 5,743,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 20,023,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $130.60 billion, a PE ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,772,127 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.